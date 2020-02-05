Thrift store in Houston moves to mall

The Houston Salvation Army Thrift Store has moved locations. The former store was located on 10th Avenue and now has moved to the Houston Mall to a much bigger location. (L-R) Volunteers Lorna Mazier, Edith Grobins, Cassie Getz and Evelyn Jarsma. (Angelique Houlihan photo)



