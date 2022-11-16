Three years later, Laureen Fabian’s disappearance remains unsolved

It’s been three years since Laureen Fabian went missing on Oct. 28, 2019 and each anniversary since then, Shannon Deschamps-Wells has put a post on Facebook in hopes that some information will surface as to what happened to the Houston resident.

“I’m going to do that every year, keep on doing it until I get some answers,” said Deschamps-Wells, a niece by marriage to Fabian who, by all intents and purposes, went for a walk the morning of Oct. 28, 2019 in the Buck Flats area and never returned.

“I just want to make sure that people don’t forget.”

Fabian’s disappearance sparked an intensive and extensive ground and air search which offered up no indication of what might have happened.

Houston Search and Rescue volunteers were joined by search and rescue volunteers from surrounding communities while the Houston RCMP called in general and major crime investigators from Prince George, a police dog, forensic investigators and police aircraft.

Deschamps-Wells said Fabian’s disappearance was particularly telling on her because she had become close to her children, acting almost as a nanny and grandmother.

“She was at our house twice a week. She just spent a lot of time here,” said Deschamps-Wells.

She said Fabian’s disappearance is all the more mysterious because no clues have been found.

“She just disappeared off the face of the earth,” Deschamps-Wells said.

That Fabian went for a walk the day of her disappearance was not unusual as that was her daily habit and she did not have anything with her that day that was out of the ordinary.

Deschamps-Wells also had posters printed up which her husband has taken to every truck stop along the highway and down to Quesnel.

“It’s just very frustrating. That’s why I put the [Facebook] post up. It goes to friends in B.C. and in Alberta so I know it spreads widely,” said Deschamps-Wells.

Investigative measures by the RCMP included asking for dashcam footage from motorists travelling on local roads and highways at the time of Fabian’s disappearance.

As of the end of October, RCMP reported there was nothing new regarding the disappearance.

“North District Major Crime has conduct of the investigation surrounding Ms. Fabian. It remains open and there are no new updates at this time,” said RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson.

There is now DNA on file for comparison purposes should that become necessary and that the provincial coroners service maintains a database used when human remains are found in B.C.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.