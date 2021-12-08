vllyball

Three-peat for Houston Christian School volleyball

A week after both the Houston Christian School (HCS) girls and boys junior volleyball teams took home tournament titles, the senior boys followed suite on the weekend of Nov. 20-21, taking home the ‘A’ Championship banner. The boys played Bulkley-Valley Christian School from Smithers in the finals, winning 3-0. Both teams have qualified for the Provincial tournament which is supposed to be held in Nanaimo. HCS goes into that tournament ranked 5th in the Province. In an unorthodox fashion, Kade Jaarsma and Jake King were named co-MVPs while the rest of the team: Ethan Framer, Braden Vanderwoerd, Aaron Gidudu and Cameron Verbeek shared the all-star honor. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

