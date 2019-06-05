Three new wildfires in the Cassiar fire zone

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to several wildfires within the Cassiar Fire Zone of the Northwest Fire Centre and is preparing for potential new wildfire activity in the region, due to higher-than-normal temperatures and drought conditions.

Three new wildfires started this week in the Cassiar Fire Zone. Firefighting crews are also continuing to work on holdover fires associated with the 2018 Alkali Lake fire and the 2018 Schaft Creek fire. A holdover fire (or overwintering fire) can occur when a wildfire that burned deep underground last year continues to smoulder all winter long. Some residual hotspots can emerge with the arrival of warmer and drier weather.

Current wildfires in the Cassiar Fire Zone include:

Alkali Lake fire

* This fire originated seven kilometres northwest of Telegraph Creek. There are six holdover fires inside or on the perimeter of this fire.

* Crews are currently fighting a 50-hectare fire about 40 kilometres northwest of Telegraph Creek.

* Seven firefighters are working on another holdover fire about six kilometres northeast of Telegraph creek. This fire covers less than one hectare.

* These fires are not threatening any communities at this time. Suppression activities are being prioritized for all holdover fires.

Black Angus Fire

* This new fire is about 40 kilometres south of Lower Post and 50 kilometres northeast of Good Hope Lake.

* This lightning-caused fire covers about 1,018 hectares.

* The fire is being monitored while the BC Wildfire Service develops a long-term response plan.

* This fire is not threatening any communities, but smoke from the fire is highly visible in the area.

Liard River fire

* This lightning-caused fire is about 25 kilometres west of Lower Post and covers about five hectares.

* Sixteen firefighters are currently on location.

* This fire is not threatening any communities.

Hot and dry weather, high to extreme fire danger ratings and all-time-high drought codes in some areas of the Cassiar Fire Zone are a concern for the Northwest Fire Centre. In response to these conditions, the BC Wildfire Service will establish a 150-person fire camp in the Dease Lake area this weekend. The camp will be used to house firefighters and other personnel assisting with wildfire management in the area.

In addition to the fire camp, an incident management team will help direct wildfire response in the region. The incident management team travelled to Dease Lake on May 30.

The Northwest Fire Centre anticipates more holdover fires associated with the 2018 Alkali Lake fire. Firefighters will work out of the Dease Lake fire camp on a rotational basis throughout the summer. This will allow for quicker response times to new fire starts.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

Previous story
B.C. Pride society files human rights complaint against Catholic church

Just Posted

Walking to remember PJ Sebastian

The Walk To Remember that kicked off on May 31 at the… Continue reading

Houston has a dog park

Now open is a park just for dogs at the Four Seasons… Continue reading

Roll over

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident along… Continue reading

Stumpage rate increase prospect causes worries

Forest industry already uncompetitive

Appreciating customers

Finning in Houston held a customers appreciation lunch May 29. The staff… Continue reading

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Cat was dehydrated, but in fair condition when maintenance staff found it

’Someone out there knows what happened’ to teens killed a year ago in Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

Tofino, Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws

Surfrider Pacific Rim cheers unified decision.

Federal Government invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Policing community eyes change after missing, murdered Indigenous women inquiry

Canada still needs an independent national police task force, report says

Case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to Vancouver court this week

Canada’s relationship with Beijing has deteriorated rapidly since the December arrest

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

Most Read