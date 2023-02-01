Hungry Hill west of Houston on Hwy. 16 was scene of a Jan. 14 accident in which three people were injured. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)

Three injured following Hungry Hill accident on Jan. 14

Vehicle collided with semi involved in earlier accident

A man could face charges following an early morning Jan. 14 accident on Hwy16 near the top of Hungry Hill west of Houston when a vehicle collided with a semi truck at the scene of an earlier accident.

The chain of events began when Houston RCMP responded to an accident shortly after 2:11 a.m. at the top of Hungry Hill when a semi spun out while attempting to get up the hill.

“The semi was partially jack knifed and slid backward down the hill and into an oncoming semi, colliding with the front of the semi. There were no reports of injuries,” reported RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson.

“While on scene, around 4:07 am, another vehicle appeared to ignore the traffic control being maintained by the police and headed down the hill toward the scene of the earlier collision. The vehicle collided with one of the semis.”

BC Ambulance confirmed that three people were injured and taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the semi was subsequently arrested. There was no immediate work on his disposition following his arrest other than that he could face charges.

Saunderson said the investigation is continuing.

