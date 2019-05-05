Three confirmed dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after plane crash near Smithers

A helicopter from Smithers was first on the scene yesterday

UPDATE May 5, 2:53 p.m.:

Andy Watson, media contact with the BC Coroners Service has confirmed that they are investigating three fatalities — a pilot and two passengers.

Watson added that one person was airlifted to hospital in Vancouver.

UPDATE May 5, 1:40 p.m.:

TSB spokeswoman Sophie Wistaff says a pilot and three passengers were aboard, but would not confirm the number of people who died in the Saturday crash.

RCMP say at least one person was killed, but Cpl. Madonna Saunderson would not confirm the conditions of the other three aboard.

UPDATE May 5, 9:50 a.m.:

Authorities are still not releasing any details about a fatal plane crash near Smithers landing, but the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has now joined the investigation.

A press release this morning said the TSB is deploying a team of investigators to the site of the crash to “gather information and assess the occurrence.”

According to Maritime Forces Pacific, on May 4 at around 8:45 a.m. Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received an emergency notification from an emergency locator transmitter registered to a Cessna 182.

A Cormorant search and rescue helicopter and Buffalo search and rescue fixed-wing aircraft from 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of CFB Comox were dispatched to the scene.

Prior to the arrival of those aircraft, a helicopter from Silver King Helicopters out of Smithers located the fatal crash site approximately 50 nautical miles north of Smithers Landing (70 kilometres northeast of Smithers).

The Cormorant arrived at around 2:45 p.m. and search and rescue technicians were able to be inserted into the crash site.

The RCMP are investigating and confirmed fatalities but have not said how many, who was onboard or where they were travelling.

The Cessna 182 that crashed is capable of holding up to four passengers.