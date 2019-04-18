Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

Parks Canada says three mountaineers are presumed dead after an avalanche in Alberta’s Banff National Park.

The federal agency says the three men were attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak on the Icefields Parkway.

They were reported overdue on Wednesday and multiple avalanches in the area where they were climbing were noticed from the air.

Officials say recovery efforts are on hold because of a continued risk of avalanches in the area.

READ ALSO: Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe.

Parks Canada says the three are considered professional mountain athletes and highly experienced.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Just Posted

Gas prices spike in northern B.C. ahead of the long weekend

Fuel went up 17 cents overnight in Prince Rupert

Cyclist braking stigma on addiction from coast to coast

Mathew Fee aims at world record for longest distance on BMX bike while sharing his story of recovery

Hotcakes

On April 6 there was a community pancake breakfast held at the… Continue reading

Hazelton RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau will be set on Apr. 23

$1,000 fine for eating and driving just hype

Recent online rumours saying that in May Canadians could be fined $1,000… Continue reading

4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

Here piggy piggy!

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select sailings

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries will be available on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

B.C. awaits Kenney’s ‘turn off taps,’ threat; Quebec rejects Alberta pipelines

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he spoke with Kenney Wednesday and the tone was cordial

Most Read