This year’s Pitch In campaign went well

Lots of garbage collected, chamber of commerce reports

Pitch In, the annual clean up hosted by the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce, drew hundreds of participants April 25 to April 29, including District of Houston staffers and council members. (District of Houston photo/Houston Today)

More than 800 people participated in one way or another in this year’s Pitch In campaign, the annual effort each spring to clean up garbage and other material that’s accumulated in various places over the course of the fall and winter months.

“There was a lot of garbage collected,” reports Maureen Czirfusz, the manage of the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce and perennial sponsor of the event which this year ran from April 25 to April 29.

In all, 843 people participated, she reported.

Participants covered the downtown area, Buck Creek, the duck pond, residential areas and the area between Finning, Canfor and the Canfor rest area.

“When everyone does their part, it makes the task easier to keep our community clean,” said Czirfusz.

While Pitch In is a national campaign, Houston has been cleaning up each spring on its own initiative for decades.

That’s because the local campaign dates back to 1961 and was one of the first projects undertaken by the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce which was formed that year.

Pitch In is now five days long so that those who want to participate can more easily fit it into their weekly schedule, said Czirfusz.

Previous story
Don’t fall for it: Scam alert at Vanderhoof Air Show
Next story
‘It’s really distressing’: Extensive long COVID symptoms linger, 2 years after infection

Just Posted

The Village of Queen Charlotte offices. (Haida Gwaii Observer file photo)
Village of Queen Charlotte votes to restore ancestral Haida name

The Ruby Princess docked at the Prince Rupert Cruise Ship Terminal on May 17. (Melissa Ash/The Northern View)
First cruise ship in two years docks in Prince Rupert

DOH
District of Houston budget of $800,000 this year for paving

Bingo
Bingo in Topley