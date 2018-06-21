Thirty fire starts in one day in northwest B.C.

As of June 21, two wildfires were active near Houston - Maxan Lake and China Nose. The Maxan Lake fire was estimated at 90 hectares and had 40 firefighters on site with air support including tankers. (B.C. Wildfire Service image)

None of the fires are posing threats to communities

After 19,000 lightning strikes in British Columbia last Wednesday, 30 new fires started in the Northwest Fire Centre.

The region had a total of 51 wildfires between April 1 and June 21, 2018 – a significant increase from the 21 wildfires seen during the same period last year.

“The Northwest Fire Centre is definitely more active than last year,” said B.C. Wildfire Service’s chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek. “The good news is that none of the fires at this point are posing any threats to communities.”

“There are no evacuation alerts or orders… they are all burning in fairly remote areas,” he added.

As of June 21, two wildfires were active near Houston.

The Maxan Lake fire, located approximately 30 km southeast of Houston, was discovered on June 20. By June 21 the fire was estimated at 90 hectares and had 40 firefighters on site with air support including tankers. The suspected cause of the fire is lightening.

“This fire is less active than yesterday, but there’s still a lot of work to be done,” Skrepnek said on June 21.

READ MORE: Lightning strikes cause fires in area

China Nose, a smaller fire also located southeast of Houston, had burned 0.2 hectares by June 21 and it’s believed to have been caused by lightening.

The fire danger rating for the Houston area oscillated between “high” and “moderate” over the past week. But when it comes to bans and restrictions, Skrepnek says the Northwest Fire Centre does not plan to implement any bans or restrictions at this point.

Many temperature records were broken across the province this week, including the Burns Lake area, which reached 31.2 C on Wednesday.

Although Environment Canada models are suggesting a warmer than normal summer, rain is a key factor for fire activity, explained Skrepnek.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District on June 21. This means that conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms.

With so many lightning-caused fires occurring in such a short period of time, the B.C. Wildfire Service says it’s important to keep in mind that any additional human-caused fires can divert critical resources away from naturally occurring fires.

“Forests and grasslands in much of northern B.C. are very dry, so wildfires may start easily, burn vigorously and challenge fire suppression efforts,” said Amanda Reynolds, fire information officer for the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The B.C. Wildfire Service urges members of the public to use extreme caution when they are out in the backcountry.

People who live in fire-prone areas are also encouraged to familiarize themselves with the FireSmart program, which helps homeowners identify the changes they can make to protect their homes. More information about the FireSmart program can be found online at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/prevention/for-your-home-community.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone.

– With files from Max Winkelman

@flavio_nienow

flavionienow@gmail.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.