Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi in a photo released by the RCMP.

Third person charged in death of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Inderdeep Kaur Deo facing charge of accessory after the fact to murder

A third person has now been charged in connection with the 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi.

Court records show Inderdeep Kaur Deo is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Deo, who is in her mid-20s, appeared in court Saturday morning.

Dhesi, 19, was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2017. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2, in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

Harjot Singh Deo, 21, who police said had been in a romantic relationship with Dhesi, is facing second degree murder charges in the teenager’s death, while his mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, 53, is also charged with accessory after the fact.

Harjot Deo was arrested May 10 after landing at Vancouver International Airport from a domestic flight, Supt. Donna Richardson, officer in charge of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said.

His mother was arrested May 17 in the Lower Mainland.

Inderdeep Deo shares a last name with the two other accused, however it is unclear at this point what her relationship is to them.

“We’re not finished yet,” Richardson said at a press conference earlier this month as charges were announced against Harjot Deo.

“We believe that we still have individuals in the community that have very intimate knowledge of what happened in this instance, of what happened to Bhavkiran. We’re looking for other individuals to come forward if they have that knowledge.”

