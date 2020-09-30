Third candidate joins Nechako Lakes riding race

Dan Stuart from the Christian Heritage Party of BC is from Houston

A third candidate has joined the race in the provincial election to represent the Nechako Lakes riding which runs from Fort St. James south to Vanderhoof and then west just past Houston.

Dan Stuart from Houston is the candidate for the Christian Heritage Party – BC (CHP-BC).

He’s also the president of the CHP-BC, the key administrative role within the party and in that function, works closely with party leader Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson.

Stuart’s candidacy makes for three CHP-BC candidates in this region — Christian Heritage Party of Canada national leader Rod Taylor from Telkwa is running in the Stikine riding.

Stuart faces BC Liberal incumbent candidate John Rustad who is entering his fifth campaign to represent the area and NDP candidate Ann Marie Sam who also ran against Rustad in the 2017 provincial election.

Sam received 19.81 per cent of the votes in the 2017 provincial election with Rustad taking the seat by a clear majority of 54.39 per cent of the vote. Green candidate Douglas Gook collected 9 per cent of the vote, Libertarian Jon Rempel 4.49 per cent of the vote and Independent Al Trampuh received 2.31 per cent of the vote.

Candidates in this election have until Oct. 2 to file official nomination papers with Elections B.C. and must be nominated by at least 75 eligible voters.

