Theo the 800-pound pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island

Theo the pig has found his forever home. (Miranda Fatur Black Press) Theo the pig has found his forever home. (Miranda Fatur Black Press)

It’s amazing what one year and a healthy lifestyle will do to a person, or rather, a pig.

A year and a half ago Theo, the 800-pound Yorkshire pig, was found roaming free along the Fraser Highway in Langley.

The Langley Animal Protection Society took him in but an animal that size was never destined to remain at the pound.

Six months after being found, the pudgy porker was transferred to his forever home at A Home For Hooves Farm Sanctuary in the Cowichan Valley where, today, he’s thriving.

“He’s doing really well, lost quite a few pounds and can run now,” said the sanctuary’s Michelle Singleton. “His lower tusks are like knives but our vet can’t trim them unless he’s under sedation, which is quite dangerous for large pigs, so in the summer time we’ll have our vet assess the situation and see what our options are.”

A year ago, Theo was moving into the Sahtlam sanctuary at the same time as a female Berkshire pig named Lilian. Similar in size to Theo, they both needed forever homes and they both needed to lose some weight. Singleton and volunteers wondered if a love connection would keep the animals happy. So far they’ve not connected.

“We’ve moved him to the large pen but he’s on his own still,” Singleton said.



