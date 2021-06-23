Theft worth thousands reported at mine near Houston

Travel trailer, quads, van on the list of stolen items

Van, two quads and other items stolen from the Silver Queen mine near Houston, B.C. (Contributed)

Thousands of dollars of vehicles and other items have been stolen as a result of a break in at the Silver Queen Mine on the Morice-Owen Forest Service Road.

The list includes a 22-foor travel trailer, a Bobcat, skid steer, two quads and a Ford van.

“The office building window was smashed and many small items were also taken,” indicates an RCMP press release.

“Other buildings at the mine site had the locks broken and it appears that the buildings were gone through although nothing appears to have been taken.”

Police say there are no known suspects and that the investigation continues.

Those with information about this are asked to contact the Houston RCMP at (250) 845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

