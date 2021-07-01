Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked July 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked July 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)

THE LATEST: Evacuation order extended after wildfire devastates Lytton

The total destruction from the blaze remains unknown

It was a long night for Lytton residents, who less than 24 hours ago were forced to quickly escape their community due to a fast-moving fire.

The total devastation from the blaze remains unknown, but footage of the destruction shared Wednesday night shows store buildings, the Lytton hospital and vehicles up in flames.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District added more properties to its evacuation orders, now including:

Evacuation centres were set up in Lillooet, Boston Bar, Merritt and Chilliwack with hotels being told to expect an onslaught of families and groups needing shelter.

Just how large the very visible blaze is remains unclear, according to the BC Wildfire Service. Crews are battling 78 wildfires in the province.

British Columbians have been quick to show their support, with dozens offering rooms in their homes and space for RVs through a BC Wildfire and Flood Support Facebook group, which was started during the historic 2017 wildfire season.

Black Press Media has reached out to officials for an update on the fire.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021bc wildfiresLyttonwildfire

Previous story
Firefighters kept busy in Cariboo-Chilcotin after 33 new fires in past 24 hours
Next story
Nova Scotia RCMP report suspicious fire at Catholic church in First Nations community

Just Posted

The Morice River was under a high streamflow advisory but now has been upgraded to a flood watch. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)
Heat wave and snowmelt put Morice River on flood watch

Heat wave causing haze on the horizon. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Houston Today)
Haze over Houston skies not smoke yet, says Northwest Fire Centre

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

Elevated wildfire risk has caused the District of Houston to cancel its Canada Day fireworks. (File photo)
Houston cancels Canada Day fireworks