The Houston Rays

The Houston Christian School rec league hockey is Grade 7 to 12, ages 12 to 18. Majority of the group is ages 12 to 14. Sergeant Mark Smaill, from the Houston RCMP, Rob Mark and Devon Haftner are coaches. They practice Friday night and alternate groups on Saturday mornings. Normally they have six games during their season. Everyone is welcome to join in. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)