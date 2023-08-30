That is some meal

August 23 Love by the Bowl offered a nutritious meal with a selection of bread, dessert and a beverage as it does every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Houston Link to Learning and the Food for Thought also offers a prepared nutritional meal on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Salvation Army has food hampers available every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. One hamper is available per household once a month. Also offered at the Salvation Army is a coffee time program where food such as fruits, vegetables, milk and bread are available for free. On emergency need Houston Community Services has a Food Pantry Program that can be accessed. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
