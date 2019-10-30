Resident appreciates new Mountaiview Drive crosswalk that was installed this summer. But with winter now approaching, it is being taken out of service for pedestrian and vehicle safety reasons. (Houston Today photo)

Thanks given for Mountainview crosswalk

Resident also worried about vehicle speed

One local resident appeared before the District of Houston council at its Oct.3 meeting to say thanks for the crosswalk recently installed across from the Jamie Baxter stairway.

The new crosswalk eliminates a blind corner crossing in the same area that limited the visibility of pedestrians crossing Mountainview Drive to the stairs.

Straightening out the curve to improve visibility had been considered but the District’s property line at the location and the steepness of the bank there would have meant little improvement at a cost considered unwarranted.

The resident, who lives on Pearson Road, did express concerns for safety on Mountainview Drive, stating the blind corner is “dangerous and that speeding and jaywalking are often observed,” according to minutes of the council meeting.

The resident said more progress is required to ensure pedestrian safety, adding vehicles are traveling at speeds above the 40km/hr limit on Mountainview from 14th Street West to Walker Road .

And with winter approaching, the District is advising residents the crosswalk on Mountainview Drive is being taken out of service for the winter.

‘“This is in consideration for both pedestrian and driver safety during the months when roads are slippery,” indicated the District in a social media post.

It is also reminding residents to ensure vehicles are equipped with winter tires and to slow down and drive to road conditions.

