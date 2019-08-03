Texas visits Houston

Founded in 2004, Texas 4000 is the longest annual charity bike ride in the world. Pedaling more than 4,000 miles, Texas 4000 is a journey that takes grit, determination, and support. Comprised of student riders, volunteers and community supporters. All members of Texas 4000 are passionate about fighting cancer. The annual Texas 4000 ride goes from Austin,Texas to Anchorage, Alaska – last week they stopped over in Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

