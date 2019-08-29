Terrace Search and Rescue looking for missing kayaker in Nass River

RCMP Air Services has been dispatched to help

Terrace Search and Rescue (SAR)’s swift water rescue team is looking for a missing kayaker in the Nass River.

Stewart RCMP received a call Wednesday afternoon from a crew working with a helicopter over the Nass River, southeast from the Bell Irving bridge. From the air, they noticed an empty kayak and backpack floating in the river.

SAR was called out to conduct an aerial search Wednesday evening, but no person was located. The backpack was later recovered below the Old Nass River bridge on Highway 37.

Dave Jephson, SAR vice-president, says they believe the person is not a B.C. resident.

SAR volunteers are working with a fixed-wing airplane and RCMP Air Services as the area is described as a very remote and rugged canyon, not accessible by vehicle or foot.

Stewart RCMP say they have not received a missing persons report or distress call, but are urging the public to come forward if they saw someone launching a kayak around the Bell Irving Bridge, or have dashcam footage from that area yesterday.

It is possible this person may have notified someone of their plans or had been seen traveling to this area with a white GMC crew cab pick-up and kayak.

If you have any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact the Stewart RCMP at 250-636-2233 and cite file number 2019-284

 


natalia@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember
Next story
Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Just Posted

Terrace Search and Rescue looking for missing kayaker in Nass River

RCMP Air Services has been dispatched to help

SAR crews need more volunteers in search for missing mushroom picker

Search in Kispiox Valley enters second day

Tahltan, province sign ‘milestone’ land-use plan for Sacred Headwaters

Klappan Plan includes 20-year deferral on industrial activity

Canfor closing Houston mill for one week

And shifting to a four-day week this fall

Most Francois Lake ferry staff vote to strike

The union representing workers with the MV Francois Forester ferry have voted… Continue reading

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case

James Oler was sentenced for his role in facilitating an underage marriage in the U.S. in 2004

Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting

A human rights investigator was hired after Shelby McPhee complained

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

RCMP continue to investigate Wednesday’s body recovery from Fraser River

The body was discovered by a fisherman and reported to the RCMP

Most Read