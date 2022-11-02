Terrace RCMP looking for missing man

Jordan Straight was last heard from on Oct. 30

Jordan Straight is being sought by the Terrace RCMP. (Submitted photo)

Jordan Straight is being sought by the Terrace RCMP. (Submitted photo)

The Terrace RCMP detachment is looking for a man last heard by his employer on Oct. 30, 2022.

Jordan Straight, 32, is believed to have been travelling to Prince Rupert but was last seen in the Terrace area.

“There is no indication at this time that he continued on to Prince Rupert,” a police release states.

Straight is Caucasian and is 5 feet, 9 inches high, weighing 176 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Those with information are asked to contact the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

missing personRCMP

Previous story
Indigenous people to have greater control over child welfare under new B.C. legislation
Next story
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa

Just Posted

The Prince Rupert Regional Hospital has been under controlled access since Oct. 25, 2022 when an individual made threats against health care workers. The hospital is pictured here on May 5, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert hospital locked down, man arrested following threats to health care workers

Jordan Straight is being sought by the Terrace RCMP. (Submitted photo)
Terrace RCMP looking for missing man

Inflation is driving up the cost of improvements council wants to make at Bymac Park (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Inflation drives up cost of projected Bymac Park improvements

It's taken longer than expected and may have cost more than desired, but the project to put utility and communication lines underground and change the scenery along Hwy16 through town is soon coming to a finish. On Oct. 25 at 3:50 p,m, the lines on the power pole at Butler Avenue and Hwy 16 fell to the ground. Crews proceeded to gather and transport the lines away. On Oct. 26 the wooden power poles were being uprooted. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Power poles disappear