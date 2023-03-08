The 10th Ave. work carries on from the first phase on 9th which involved below ground civic works as well as new asphalt, sidewalks, lighting and other amenities from Hwy.16 to Butler and Hwy. 16 from Benson Ave. to Poulton Ave. This next phase will generally follow along with what was done on 9th. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Tenders due in this week on major civic projects

10th Street, Copeland widening on District’s project list this year

Tenders are due back this week on millions of dollars of work the District of Houston says is needed to modernize its underground infrastructure and improve the look and function of the downtown core.

Three contractors responded to the District last fall when it sought out interested contractors and all three were then asked to submit bids.

On the list is the redoing the underground and surface of 10th Street, which is the second phase of its long-term plan to rehabilitate the downtown core, installing sidewalk and conducting underground drainage work on the southside of Hwy. 16 between Copeland and Butler and constructing a right hand turning lane where Copeland joins Hwy. 16.

Both the 10th Street and Copeland turning lane projects were planned for last year but a lack of contractors able to do the work or do the work within a required timetable shelved both.

All of the above work was contained in an extensive package of proposed capital projects and associated spending presented to council Feb. 28 as it continues budget deliberations leading up to final decisions for 2023.

Mayor Shane Brienen acknowledged the overall economic uncertainty within the community regarding the April closure of the Canfor sawmill and the lack of clarity about the company’s plans to rebuild it.

But he said council is determined to carry through with its major projects this year.

“We’re sending a message we’re moving forward with our plans for the community and to show our faith in the community,” he said.

“These projects are very important to us.”

As much as the 10th Street work will improve the above ground look of the downtown core, the below ground is just as important if not more so, said the mayor.

“Doing water and sewer is a big price tag but it is needed work and it will last for up to 60 years,” Brienen added.

The District has been fortunate to date in assembling a series of senior government grants along with reserves to finance the projects.

Council has already been presented with the proposed operating budget for 2023 and continues to examine that in relation to proposed property tax increases.

The proposed budget for 2023 calls for a 3.5 per cent property tax increase that follows the practice of past years but which some council members think may not be enough given the Canfor mill closure and inflation impacts.

“There’s a worry we might be setting ourselves up for failure down the road,” Brienen said about the financial ability of the District to keep up with infrastructure and other needs.

And, as of March 3, the District was told it will be getting $1.79 million from the province to spend on projects as part of $1 billion being distributed through the provincial Growing Communities Fund.

