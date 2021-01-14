Wireless voice and data services are out for those on Telus as of Thursday (Jan. 14) afternoon across Western Canada, Telus Support said in a recent Tweet. (Black Press file photo)

Telus phone services out across Western Canada

Telus said they are working on the issue and hope to have services restored soon

Those who have their phone services with Telus will be out of commission for a bit on Thursday (Jan. 14), Telus said in a recent Tweet.

Telus said in their Tweet that they are “experiencing a wireless voice and data outage that’s impacting clients in Western Canada”. They added that they are working on the issue and are hoping to have services restored as quickly as possible.


