Telus phone services out across Western Canada

Telus said they are working on the issue and hope to have services restored soon

Wireless voice and data services are out for those on Telus as of Thursday (Jan. 14) afternoon across Western Canada, Telus Support said in a recent Tweet. (Black Press file photo)

Those who have their phone services with Telus will be out of commission for a bit on Thursday (Jan. 14), Telus said in a recent Tweet.

We're currently experiencing a wireless voice and data outage that's impacting clients in Western Canada. Our team is already working on a resolution, and we'll have services restored as quickly as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience! — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) January 14, 2021

Telus said in their Tweet that they are “experiencing a wireless voice and data outage that’s impacting clients in Western Canada”. They added that they are working on the issue and are hoping to have services restored as quickly as possible.



