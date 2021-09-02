Telus and Bell wireless customers are experiencing outages. (Pixabay photo)

Telus, Bell service outages impacting wireless customers across Western Canada

It is unclear when service will be restored at this time

A service disruption may be impacting Telus and Bell wireless customers in B.C.

Several people took to Twitter to report the outage, citing troubles with voice services on their phones. Telus confirmed the service disruption for areas of Alberta and B.C. in a tweet.

Reports also indicate that there is a Bell service outage as well.

It is unclear when service will be restored.

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
