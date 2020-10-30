Telkwa multi-vehicle collision sends several to hospital, closes highway for six hours

RCMP says more information forthcoming this afternoon

A multi-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Telkwa last night sent several people to hospital and closed the highway for six hours.

Smithers RCMP Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie said three vehicles, included a transport truck were involved in the smashup on the hill leaving the village on the eastern side.

Some of the victims had serious, but not life-threatening or life-altering, he said.

MORE NEWS: Northern Health sees highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

The victims were transported to Bulkley Valley District Hospital for treatment.

Gillespie said more information will be forthcoming in a press release this afternoon on causes and possible traffic violations, but he noted the snowstorm that dumped 18 cm of snow in the Bulkley Valley overnight was a contributing factor.

More to come…



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter