Telkwa mayor steps down; village sites health issues

Following months of being absent from council meetings, Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton has stepped down.

In a press release this afternoon (Jan. 13), the Village of Telkwa only cited “health issues.”

Layton was first elected as a councillor in 2011 and served in that capacity until he was elected as Mayor in 2019. He remained in that position until January of 2022.

In 2015, he threw his hat into federal politics as the Liberal candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley after volunteering in two elections for the BC Liberals and serving a term as the president of the BC Liberal riding association in the Bulkley Valley.

In that election Layton came in third with 18.7 per cent of the vote behind the NDP’s Nathan Cullen (51 per cent) and Conservative Tyler Nesbitt (24.8) per cent.

He also unsuccessfully ran for Smithers council in 2008.

Layton is also registered forest technician for Pro-Tech Forest Resources in Telkwa.

“Village of Telkwa Council and staff thank Brad for service to the community of Telkwa for more than a decade, and wishes him all the best in the future,” the release stated.



