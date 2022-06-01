Teddy bear picnic in Houston

On Thursday May 19th Houston Link To Learning hosted an event at that library . The Teddy Bear Picnic was from 10 a.m. to 1.p.m. Children from new born to five years old were welcomed and Houston’s resources for early child development were in attendance at the library. The Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre and the Strong Start Program from Silverthorne Elementary School were on hand to showcase the programs offered to families with children under five years of age. Children had the opportunity for play with stimulating activities as well as a bagged lunch to “picnic” with each other. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)