Be proactive then reactive says Sgt. Mark Smaill of the Houston RCMP detachment. (Wikimedia photo/Houston Today)

Be proactive then reactive says Sgt. Mark Smaill of the Houston RCMP detachment. (Wikimedia photo/Houston Today)

Teaming up to do home visits

Police officers and Northern Health psychiatric nurses are teaming up to do weekly visits in the Houston area to ensure people with mental health issues are taking their medication and to determine what other help they may need.

With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping more people at home for longer periods of time, people relying on medication could be running short, says Sgt. Mark Smaill of the Houston RCMP detachment.

And it’s one way of making contact with people who, because of the pandemic, may be more isolated than normal, he said of the checks which take place Wednesdays and which, for now, are a pilot project of nearly two months.

“It’s better to be proactive then reactive,” said Smaill of the effort to try and prevent situations or circumstances requiring a more vigorous police and health service response.

“We want to do whatever we can do to provide the best service for our clients and for the health service clients,” he said.

“These are extra precautions we can take to help people get the support they need.”

“By being proactive we hope there are a lot of things that can go right to avoid a lot of things that can go wrong,” Smaill continued.

Officers and nurses will offer to make appointments at the health clinic, offer rides when needed and help to get refills of medication.

The officers and nurses will even visit the soup kitchen, other community service locations and walk through the mall to speak with people, Smaill added.

Officers do have the option, under urgent or emergent situations, of taking people into custody for assessment and treatment under the provincial Mental Health Act.

Smaill briefed the District of Houston council on the wellness check initiative during a meeting it held Oct. 13.

He also told council that while theft from vehicles was down 90 per cent, vehicle thefts had risen.

It seemed that at one time, it was a tradition in Houston, perhaps because it is a small town, of people not locking their vehicles or even keeping keys in their vehicles, Smaill noted afterward in commenting on his report to council.

And while vehicle thefts may be up, it is not by a large number but even an increase of just several vehicles a month registers as a significant percentage increase in police statistics.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EXPLAINER: A long night, or more, before U.S. president is known

Just Posted

Remembrance Day in Houston
Pandemic forces scaled back Remembrance Day events

But ceremonies will be live-streamed

RDBN
District of Houston joins hands with RDBN for a regional evacuation program

The project cost would be 100 per cent covered if approved by UBCM

Last year’s Serendipity Craft Sale saw 1,563 people attend the event, Watkins and Shuttle, Needle Hook Designs by Deb Jay, seen here was one of many participants. (Houston Today file photo)
Seredipity Sale to go virtual this year

A local takes over the event organization from the public library

Be proactive then reactive says Sgt. Mark Smaill of the Houston RCMP detachment. (Wikimedia photo/Houston Today)
Teaming up to do home visits

Police officers and Northern Health psychiatric nurses are teaming up to do… Continue reading

Worker imprints bear paws into 9th Street sidewalk, part of the overall plan to add a local touch to the downtown improvement project. And instead of zebra lines, a bear paw/fish/insect pattern will be painted on crosswalks next year. There’ll also be benches bearing the same design. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Sidewalks take on artsy flair

Worker imprints bear paws into 9th Street sidewalk, part of the overall… Continue reading

A screen shows a live broadcasting of a news program on the U.S. elections as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
VIDEO: Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

‘It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election’

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

Rena Phillips visits her husband Frank at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. seniors worry more about death from loneliness than COVID-19

More visits allowed than most people think under pandemic restrictions

Most Read