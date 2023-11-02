Taylor Swift to bring Eras Tour to Vancouver for 3 nights in December 2024

Canada was initially left off the schedule

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift has announced her Eras tour will be coming to Vancouver in December 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Vancouver for three nights next December.

The concerts are slated for Dec. 6, 7 and 8, 2024, at BC Place.

Rogers Communications, which is a presenting sponsor, says Swifties can register for tickets on the Verified Fan website this Saturday and Sunday, and the sale will begin Nov. 9.

Swift began her tour earlier this year, performing songs from her chart-topping career against the backdrop of an elaborate stage design for each album.

Canada was initially left off the schedule, but she announced this summer that she would head to Toronto for six dates in November 2024.

Since then, a concert film version of the performance, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” made its way to cinemas and quickly dominated the box office.

The Canadian Press

Breaking NewsConcerts