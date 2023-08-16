Tadpoles Program in Houston

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Dze L Kant Friendship Centre the Tadpoles Program is available for children from 0-6 years old. The parent-tot group participates in free play, learning with nutritional snacks provided. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Good News
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map