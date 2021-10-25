Suspect charged in Vancouver Island double homicide

The house at 6848 Crofton Road where two people were found dead on the weekend remains an active crime scene. (Photo by Don Bodger)

A Duncan man is charged with two counts of second degree murder following an incident at a Vancouver Island residence early Saturday morning.

Justin James Dodd, 33, will appear in court next Tuesday, Nov. 2 to face the charges. He was arrested at the scene where two bodies were discovered when police arrived just after midnight Oct. 23.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP frontline officers were called to a report of suspicious circumstances at a house at 6848 Crofton Road in Crofton. They found two people dead in the residence, and another man there was quickly taken into custody without incident and transported to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Police determined it to be an isolated incident, with no risk to the public.

“The investigation into this incident remains active and on-going, with officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP General Investigation Section continuing to gather evidence and following up on priority tasks,” stated Inspector Chris Bear, the Officer in Charge of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

The Forensic Identification Section from Nanaimo was contacted for assistance. The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation into the deaths. Under the Coroners Act, no names of the deceased will be released.

The crime scene remains active, with numerous investigators pouring through evidence. They were working all weekend and into Monday at the residence.

Anyone who has information about the incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 and cite file 2021-16672.

