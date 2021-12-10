Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum charged with public mischief in run-over foot case

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign founder Ivan Scott (left) speaks to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in South Surrey Saturday, Sept. 4 after McCallum claimed one of Scott’s supporters ran over his foot with their car. (@captainramona Twitter photo) Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign founder Ivan Scott (left) speaks to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in South Surrey Saturday, Sept. 4 after McCallum claimed one of Scott’s supporters ran over his foot with their car. (@captainramona Twitter photo)

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has been charged with public mischief, with his first date in Surrey provincial court set for Jan. 25.

Special prosecutor Richard Fowler, QC, approved the charge after the RCMP investigated a complaint from McCallum concerning “events that allegedly occurred on Sept. 4 in Surrey.

A bizarre encounter between McCallum and petition signature campaigners outside the South Point Save-On Foods store in September resulted in the mayor claiming a car ran over hit foot and Coun. Allison Patton characterizing this as “attempted murder.” Later in the month a special prosecutor was appointed to advise the RCMP in its investigation related to a complaint lodged by the mayor.

News broke in October that the RCMP was conducting an investigation into possible public mischief related to claims made by the mayor concerning his foot being run over.

More to come…



