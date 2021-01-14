The Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John’s is shown on March 21, 1989. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Supreme Court denies church’s appeal in Mount Cashel sexual abuse case

Ruling said Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation was liable for sexual abuse of boys at the former orphanage

The Supreme Court of Canada has refused the Roman Catholic archdiocese in St. John’s, N.L., leave to appeal a ruling that found it liable for sexual abuse at the former Mount Cashel orphanage.

The Supreme Court’s decision this morning ends a legal battle that first shook Newfoundland and Labrador decades ago.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal had ruled in July that the city’s Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation was liable for the sexual abuse of boys at the former orphanage in the 1950s.

In September, the archdiocese of St. John’s applied to the high court for leave to appeal that decision.

This morning, the Supreme Court denied that request, and as is its custom did not provide reasons.

Geoff Budden, the lawyer representing the victims, says the archdiocese will now have to pay out a total of about $2 million to the four lead plaintiffs in the case.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Catholic sex abuse

