Sunday crash at 7-11 in Houston

On Aug. 23, a vehicle crashed into the front of the 7-11 building in Houston. Constable Smaill from the Houston RCMP said, “Minor injuries were reported and there was substantial damage to the building, no concerns with alcohol, just driver error. No injuries to anyone in the building was reported either. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
