Sullivan Motor Products new RV store is coming

According to SMP General Manager Murray Sullivan, construction on the new SMP RV store is scheduled to be completed in the end of May or beginning of June, at which point the store will open to the public. The store will have an eight person staff, with two or three new hires. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)

