Sullivan Motor Products lends a helping hand

Sullivan Motor Products Smithers location, which was empty due to COVID-19 related stocking issues, was donated by the company to the Smithers Community Services Association for their Christmas hamper program. The building was used for a month as a centre for collecting food, and packaging the Christmas hampers for distribution. A total of 400 hampers to 1200 residents in Telkwa, Smithers and Witset, and 30 per cent of the recipients were under the age of 16. (Sullivan Motors Products photo/Houston Today)

