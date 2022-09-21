Sullivan Motor Products in Houston celebrates 49 years

Sullivan Motor Products celebrated 49 years in business. They held an open house on Sept. 17 inviting the whole community to come and join them in a day of free food and entertainment. Burns Lake resident Joel West had the crowd dancing and the Tolpey 4H kids washed cars as a fund raiser and Lakes Animal Friendship Society was also in attendance at the event. Murray and John Sullivan – the owners, who took over the family business in 2016 said they were happy to see everyone come out and help celebrate their 49 years of business in Houston. More pictures on page 9. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)