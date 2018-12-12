Sullivan Motor Products and Finning work together to alleviate hunger in Houston

With the help of Moose FM, Sullivan Motor Products and Finning were able to fill a pickup truck with local donations of winter clothing items on Dec. 1, 2018. (Submitted photo)

Sullivan Motor Products (SMP) and Finning are working side by side this Christmas season to ensure everyone in Houston is warm and well fed.

The companies are hoping that their first ever coat and food drive will become an annual event, according to Tori Long, SMP’s customer relations manager.

“The staff and management of SMP and Finning are strong community supporters and always excited to take on a new challenge,” she said. “In order to maintain an inclusive community, it is extremely important that we recognize the need, and come together to fill that need.”

With the support of Moose FM, they were able to fill a pickup truck with donated coats, mittens, hats, scarves and other winter clothing items on Dec. 1, 2018.

“It is important that people understand that all donations are for Houston and will be distributed by local non-profits that are in touch with the people of the community on a daily basis,” said Long.

The donation items will be distributed by Houston Community Services, Houston Friendship Centre and Houston Link to Learning.

Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted until Dec. 17. Donations can be dropped off at both SMP and Finning. Each donation allows you to enter your name in a basket draw.

“There are lots of Finning Houston and SMP goodies in the basket, including, mugs, cups, hats, gift certificates, hoodies, jackets, T-shirts and more,” said Long.

“The residents of Houston are the true heroes of the community and have proven that with their donations and continued offers of assistance,” she added.

