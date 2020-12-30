Successful Christmas event in Houston

Houston Link to Learning held a successful Christmas event Dec. 17 by distributing toys, a Christmas meal and goody bags. At top, program assistant Rebecca Ells, manager Marian Ells and Cheryl Gatzke with some of the toys donated and well-appreciated by individuals and bolstered by TC Energy. At bottom, food coordinator Jenna Kettle and adult literacy practitioner Jen Williams with some of the food that was prepared. Volunteer drivers delivered 68 meals and goody bags to seniors in the community, (Angelique Houlihan photos)

By Rod Link