(Vancouver Police Department)

(Vancouver Police Department)

Stun grenade deployed in Vancouver takedown of suspect allegedly seen holding rifle

Const. Tania Visintin said the man arrested wasn’t an active shooter

A man was arrested Friday morning on a busy Vancouver street after police received reports of the suspect holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Officers were called to Main Street and East 1st Avenue at around 9:30 a.m., confirmed Const. Tania Visintin.

“This wasn’t an active shooter,” Visintin said. “After gathering more police resources, officers deployed a ‘flash bang,’ which is a distraction technique.”

Witnesses near the scene saw the dramatic takedown, which involved more than a dozen officers.

Passerby Richard Wittstock said he was “shocked” to see the sidewalk explosion and a team of police apprehend the suspect.

No one was harmed prior to or during the arrest, said Visintin.

As it turns out, authorities determined the suspect had been carrying an airsoft rifle, a replica firearm.

Police are continuing to investigate.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

gunsVancouverVancouver police

Previous story
B.C. premier says province ready to reopen border to U.S. and international travel

Just Posted

fire
Wildfire in the Poplar mountain vicinity

Adeana Young was selected on July 12 to run as the Green Party candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley in the next federal election. (Submitted Photo/Green Party of Canada Skeena-Bulkley Valley EDA)
Greens choose Adeana Young as candidate for Skeena—Bulkley Valley

RCMP
Warm weather equals consumption of alcohol in public places in Houston

Work continues on the $15 million project to add a two-kilometre westbound passing lane and make other improvements at 6 Mile Hill on Hwy16 between Houston and Burns Lake. The eastbound passing lane is being extended by 400 metres and the entry and exit lanes at the 6 Mile Summit brake check and chain off areas will be improved. (Houston Today photo)
Contruction at 6 Mile Hill