Students tidy cemetery and honour veterans

It was part of national ‘No Stone Left Alone’ campaign

Silverthorne Elementary students gathered at the community cemetery the morning of Nov. 10 for a fall clean up of the grounds and a headstone tidying.

It’s part of the school’s honouring of Remembrance Day and part of the national ‘No Stone Left Alone’ program in which students across the country place poppies on the headstones of veterans.

The Remembrance Day ceremony consisted of music, poems and presentations followed by laying roses on the headstones of veterans.

Joining the students were members of the Canadian Armed Forces and the RCMP.

‘No Stone Left Alone’ is a now a national foundation, tracing its beginnings back to 2011 when the daughter of a veteran sought to expand her tradition of placing a poppy on the grave of her mother who was a veteran.

There are an estimated 117,000 headstones of veterans and the foundation’s goal is to place poppies on each one each November.

In 2021 ‘No Stone Left Alone’ reported that 7,702 students from 88 communities placed 67,171 poppies in 131 ceremonies.