Students introduced to skilled trades potential

It was a full display of the local industrial and services sectors April 29 at Twain Sullivan when students there and from neighouring Houston Secondary School had a chance to explore the possibility of a skilled trade.

“Industry Day — Trades for Kids” allowed students to view heavy duty and other equipment up close and speak with local industrial and other representatives.

“I was looking to host an event that highlighted the trades in Houston,” explained Twain Sullivan teacher Tanya Margerm who organized the day.

“As a long time community member I have always been impress with how or little town has a lot of heart.”

That was evident as Margerm called around and quickly had the support of those she spoke with.

“Starting at 7 a.m. on April 29 the companies drove up to show some of their equipment and their expertise. There was plenty of freshly polished chrome and smiling operators,” she said.

Approximately 30 companies and their representatives arrived at the school to showcase their equipment and career opportunities.

“We were so impressed with how many people/companies were willing to donate both the time of the machinery and their people to support the students in our community,” said Margerm.

The participant list includedCanfor, Finning, Peterbuilt, Westland Helicopters, District of Houston, BLAST Enterprises, Andy Meints Contracting, Wilson Brothers enterprises, the Houston RCMP Detachment, Houston Ambulance, Houston Search and Rescue, Houston Volunteer Fire Department, School District 54 trades teacher Andy DeBoer, Mandy McMechan and Blaine Stanyer.

“They all carved out time in a very busy time of year to share their passions and expertise with the kids.come and join us,” said Margerm.

She estimated that 170 Twain Sullivan students and 170 Houston Secondary students circulated around the displays during the course of the day.

“The goal of the event was definitely to spark an interest and a sense of pride in the industry jobs available in our community,” Margerm added.

Alicia Sexsmith demonstrates the basic of resuscitation April 29 when a number of local representatives came complete with equipment and displays to Twain Sullivan School for Industry Day, an event to showcase various skilled trades opportunities. (Angelique Houlihan photo) to note skills training as part

School District 54 Andy Deboer is the district’s elementary trades teacher and was one of those providing students with information April 29 during Industry Day at Twain Sullivan Elementary. He’s pictured here with students Ryan Franz, Braylon Wilson and Hennacey Belanger. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Robert Briggs takes advantage of Industry Day April 29 at Twain Sullivan School to get an up close look at a piece of heavy equipment, one of many displays designed to showcase trades opportunities within the community. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)