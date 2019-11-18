Hotel workers strike in Vancouver in September 2019. (Unite Here! Local 40)

Striking Vancouver hotel workers, employer reach ‘tentative’ agreement

Employees of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia have been out at picket lines since talks broke off on Sept. 21

Hotel workers who have been striking for more than two months have reached a “tentative” agreement with their employers.

Employees of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia have been out at picket lines since talks broke off on Sept. 21. The four other luxury hotels that went on strike in September, Westin Bayshore, Hyatt Regency, Pinnacle Harbourfront and Four Seasons hotels, reached a deal last month.

According to a statement from Unite Here Local 40, which represents the hotel workers, their members have till Monday at 5 p.m. to vote to ratify the deal.

If it passes, it will mean an end to an eight week long strike.

“We’ve shown this hotel and others in Vancouver that hotel workers will fight for respect and a fair workplace,” said May Tanjusay, room attendant and union bargaining committee member from Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

READ MORE: Striking Vancouver hotel workers reach deal with four of five hotels

READ MORE: Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump suggests he may give written testimony in House probe
Next story
Environmental and animal rights activists chain themselves to front doors of Kelowna bank

Just Posted

William Griffin arrested in Houston homicide

RCMP have now arrested William Griffin, the man wanted in connection to… Continue reading

Police look for suspect in Nov. 10 homicide

Victim identified as Elijah Dumont

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Still no sign of missing Houston woman

Laureen Fabian last seen Oct. 28

Cullen gets $89,000 in post-MP severance

At 55, the former MP will also be eligible for an $82,000 per annum pension

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

Striking Vancouver hotel workers, employer reach ‘tentative’ agreement

Employees of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia have been out at picket lines since talks broke off on Sept. 21

Environmental and animal rights activists chain themselves to front doors of Kelowna bank

The group is protesting Interior Savings Credit Union’s support of Kelowna Ribfest

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

Cell phone tickets worse tax grab than speed limits, SenseBC says

Distracted driving statistics questioned as B.C. tickets pile up

Rowing Canada, UVic investigate celebrated coach for harassment, abuse

Lily Copeland says she felt intimidated and trapped by Williams

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

Most Read