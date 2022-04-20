Story walk in Houston

An Easter story walk was put on by the Houston Family Resource Centre on April 12 in Jamie Baxter Park featuring the book Bunny’s Book Club. Chloe Lohn, a 12-year-old from Houston, is seen here enjoying checking out the stories on her walk to and from school. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
