Stopping train whistles at Benson crossing now in sight

Full length fencing is to be installed along the Benson Ave. CN crossing, a final step toward having train crews stop whistling. (Houston Today photo)

An end to CN train crews using their whistles each time they roll through the Benson Ave. crossing is in sight now that council has authorized spending up to $100,000 on chain link fencing.

Having 400 metres of fencing on both sides of track is the final requirement for the whistle-stopping effort first brought up by the District in 2010, District of Houston chief administrative officer Michael Dewar told council at its Oct. 3 meeting.

The prospect was greeted with a bit of skepticism by councillor Troy Reitsma who wanted to know if CN has actually said this was the final requirement.

He was assured by Dewar that it was.

The money will come from the District’s existing surplus with the expectation the contractor chosen for the work based on a quote of $89,716 can have the materials ordered and the project done before the end of the year.

“Staff have recently been in discussions with CN to determine what the final requirements would be in order for them to initiate whistle cessation which, once the requirements are satisfied, could see whistle cessation with four to five weeks,” District finance director Jennifer Larson noted in a briefing memo to council.

To date, the District has spent $519,510 on the project with most of that needed for crossing arms and flashing warning signals at the crossing. Of that amount, $403,368 came from a federal grant and $116,142 came from the District. Add in the $89, 716 quote for the fencing, and the District’s total bill for the project will be $205,858.

Mayor Shane Brienen did caution that this does not mean a complete end to train whistles.

“If they see something, they will honk,” he said.

Other requirements as indicated in Larson’s briefing memo were:

– upgrading pavement and pads at the crossing.

– arranging entrances and exits to the parking lot of the church to the west of the northbound approach so that traffic must approach the crossing directly to see crossing warning lights.

– clearing obstructions and improve lighting.

The District of Houston council did approve of a $150,000 budget for the project in 2017 only to find out a year later the cost would likely be at least double and perhaps as high as $400,000. It then put the project on hold until it could secure a grant.

A consultant was then hired in 2018 to better outline what was needed and in 2020, District staffers applied for the grant which then put the project back on the rails.

New lights and crossing arms were installed in 2022.