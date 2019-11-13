Laureen Fabian

Still no sign of missing Houston woman

Laureen Fabian last seen Oct. 28

RCMP say their search for a Houston woman missing since Oct. 28 is continuing.

And investigators are once again asking for the public’s help in finding Laureen Fabian, 69.

“As in any missing person case, this is a priority investigation that is active and ongoing,” said Sgt. Matt Macleod of the RCMP’s North District Major Crime Unit this afternoon in a brief release.

No other details were forthcoming.

It is believed Fabian went for a hike and police and search and rescue crews at first concentrated their search in the Buck Flats Road area.

Despite an extensive search involving ground crews from Houston and other communities, an aircraft and a RCMP helicopter, no trace was found and the search was called off as of Nov. 2.

Investigators then indicated Fabian may have left the area and issued a call for dash cam video of the Buck Flats Road area.

Fabian is described as a Caucasian female, five feet four inches tall and weighing 143 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Laureen or where she might be, please contact the Houston RCMP at (250) 845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.

