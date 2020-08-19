Steven Rinas’ trial date to be fixed on Aug. 20

Pre-trial conference completed as scheduled

The pre-trial conference set for Steven Rinas has been completed as scheduled and the matter will now be going to its next stage, to decide a trial date on Aug. 20.

Steven James Rinas, who was arrested in connection to the April stabbing on Moe Road, is facing four counts with charges of aggravated assault, two charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

Rinas was given a court-mandated pre-trial conference (PTC) on Aug. 12 to reduce any inefficiencies in the criminal justice matter at hand.

RELATED: Steven Rinas’ pre-trial conference set for August 12

The Pretrial Conference during COVID-19 has been mandated by the court and was communicated to the profession and the public by a practice directive which can be found on the Provincial Court web-page according to Daniel McLaughlin, the communications counsel with the Ministry of Attorney General.

“In cases where, as here, the accused is represented by counsel, ‘pre-trial conferences will take place off the record’,” he said.

Rinas is also scheduled for a bail review on Sept. 1 when it would be determined again whether or not Mr. Rinas is eligible for a bail to stay out during the duration of the trial.

”Mr. Rinas is entitled to a bail review every 90 days according to the provisions of section 525 of the Criminal Code,” said McLaughlin.

Rinas, 52, had appeared before the Smithers court for his first appearance on April 21 after which his bail hearing was set for April 24. Rinas’ bail was denied and he was ordered to be detained on the charges.

Most Read