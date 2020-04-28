Steven Rinas detained in custody

The man charged with aggravated assault and vehicle theft in a stabbing incident on April 15, in Decker Lake is being detained on these charges.

Steven James Ranis, 52, appeared in Smithers court for a brief first appearance on April 20, 2020. Mr. Rinas’ bail hearing has been set for April 24. His file came before the judicial case manager April 27 to fix the next appearance date. It was adjourned now till May 12 for an arraignment hearing.

Burns Lake RCMP officers were called to Moe Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. April 15 where they encountered a man who had been stabbed several times.

The man was first taken to Burns Lake hospital and then transported by a medevac flight to Vancouver for further treatment. He has since been released.

Police stated they made an arrest after an extensive search that lasted into April 16.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

