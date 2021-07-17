Starving bobcat cub rescued by B.C. animal rehab centre

Tucker is being nursed back to health after he was found near Grand Forks

Tucker is recovering and playing with cat toys as he gains his strength at Critter Care in Langley. (Critter Care/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A young orphaned bobcat named Tucker is the latest animal being nursed back to health at Langley’s Critter Care Wildlife Society.

The call came in July 7 from some people who had found the cub by the side of the road in Grand Forks, laying down and almost dead. Tucker was in critical condition and down to 600 grams when staff from the wild animal refuge picked him up that day.

“He’s getting stronger,” said Gail Martin, Critter Care’s executive director. “It was touch and go for the little guy.”

Volunteers drove the bobcat from Grand Forks to Osoyoos while Critter Care staff headed up to meet them.

Not only did volunteers greet the Critter Care staff, but the mayors of Osoyoos and Rossland were there to see the handoff.

Staff immediately gave the young bobcat fluids.

He latched onto a bottle of formula on the way back, clearly starving.

The two staff members on the trip worked 15 hours straight on the rescue, including driving four hours each way.

Veterinarian Dr. Ken Macquisten will be monitoring Tucker during his recovery, and Critter Care’s executive director Gail Martin, who is familiar with bobcat neonatal care, is supervising his round the clock care.

Right now, things are looking up for the little cub.

He’s almost 1,000 grams now, Martin said.

Tucker is believed to be about 10 to 11 weeks old. It’s unknown what happened to his mother or how he found himself by the side of the road.

For now, Tucker will be fed and gain his strength, and he’ll slowly move up through larger enclosures.

Critter Care is already fundraising to build a sizable place for him to live as he gets larger.

The expectation is that he’ll eventually be strong enough to be released into the wild again.

“It’ll depend on him,” Martin said.

Most animals rescued by Critter Care get veterinary care, vaccinations, food, and eventually are re-released into the wild. Some that are too badly injured to ever survive on their own stay at Critter Care’s facility in Campbell Valley Regional Park for the rest of their lives.

