Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

A firefighter in Squamish is facing two child pornography charges following an investigation by the RCMP’s Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.

John Taavo Martin, 43, has been charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, Mounties said in a news release Tuesday.

The charges step from a search warrant executed on June 27, 2019, after police received information from the National Centre for Mission and Exploited Children, a non-profit organization that works to find missing children and prevent child victimization.

Martin was later arrested and has since been released on a number of conditions ahead of his next court appearance set for later this month.

It’s unclear if Martin is still a firefighter for the city. Black Press Media has reached out to the Squamish Fire Department for comment.

