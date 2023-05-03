Spring time in Houston

Two definite signs of Spring are motorcycles and classic cars. Both make their way out of storage to enjoy the dry highways and warmer weather. Glenn Kelly seen here gassing up his 1956 Ford Meteor for the first drive of the year. Kelly shares that this car was originally sold brand new in Smithers and has stayed in ownership in the Bulkley Valley throughout its life.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
